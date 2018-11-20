  • Woman's hilarious squirrel photo wins top honor

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Florida woman has a squirrel to thank for earning her the top prize at a wildlife photography competition.

    Mary McGowan, of Brandon, was named 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year on Friday at The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in London. Her amusing photo, captioned "Caught in the Act," features an open-mouthed squirrel with front paws outstretched in a “stop” motion. The image has delighted people around the world.

    The contest is in its fourth year, The Telegraph reported. The competition helps raise funds for the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity.

    Next year's competition opens March 1, 2019.

     
     

