Woman's hilarious squirrel photo wins top honor

A Florida woman has a squirrel to thank for earning her the top prize at a wildlife photography competition.
Mary McGowan, of Brandon, was named 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year on Friday at The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in London. Her amusing photo, captioned "Caught in the Act," features an open-mouthed squirrel with front paws outstretched in a “stop” motion. The image has delighted people around the world.
Winner announced!!! The 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year is... Mary McGowan with her fantastic image of a North American squirrel. @affinitybyserif @BornFreeFDN @katehumble @SpectrumLab @thinkTANKphoto @Seriancamp @Attenboroughs_D pic.twitter.com/DPWvXs5EYr— ComedyWildlifePhoto (@FunnyPhotoAward) November 16, 2018
The contest is in its fourth year, The Telegraph reported. The competition helps raise funds for the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity.
Next year's competition opens March 1, 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
