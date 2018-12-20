Woman's tiny home stolen, found 30 miles away days later

ST. LOUIS - A woman’s 12-foot-tall tiny home has been found after the owner said it went missing over the weekend.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Meghan Panu’s 20-foot cedar home took two years and about $20,000 to build. It was parked on a trailer outside of a popular home remodeling supply store. Panu said in a Saturday Instagram post that her home was stolen between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The recent Webster University graduate said she planned to finish the inside of the home and move in by spring.
Supporters on Panu’s tiny home Facebook page kept their eyes peeled for the house, and on Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said detectives found the property. The news came after Panu did several interviews in an effort to locate the house.
Marshak said an anonymous tip led them to the home, which was found 30 miles away from where it was initially parked.
In more good news for the tiny home owner, Marshak said it will be towed back to Panu free of charge.
“So much gratitude,” Panu said in response to the news on her Facebook page. “From the bottom of my heart — thank you.”
Police are still investigating the incident.
