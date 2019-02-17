  • Woman says man she met on dating app swiped her car after stealing her heart

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Tennessee woman went casting for love online and had her heart stolen -- along with her car.

    Dominique Robinson said she met who she believed was a charming man on the dating app Plenty of Fish, WZTV reported.

    “Oh, he was wonderful. Charming, charming as a boyfriend, very charming and that was the trick,” Robinson told the television station.

    The relationship began with romantic dates, sweet words and quality time that had the working mom smitten, WZTV reported.

    The relationship turned sour, however, after Robinson introduced her beau to family and friends.

    “I started seeing the red flags when I started getting inboxes from women. Other women were saying, ‘I’m his girlfriends. I’m pregnant.’ He’s saying they’re lying,” Robinson told the television station.

    Robinson said the man apparently sweet-talked other women on different dating sites and stole from them, WZTV reported.

    Police found Robinson’s car abandoned at a Walmart in Chattanooga. 

    Her boyfriend has disappeared, the television station reported.

    “It’s fearful. It’s very fearful. I’m kind of embarrassed because I have girls,” Robinson told WZTV. “My children have to watch their back.”

     
     

