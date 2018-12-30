  • Woman says she is ‘God,' robs postal worker with toy gun, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman said she was “God” when she was arrested for pointing a toy gun at people and using it to rob a Postal Service employee, investigators say. 

    Collier County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday about a woman pointing a gun at people, WBBH reported

    They saw Leida Crisostomo riding a tricycle and holding a black and silver plastic handgun. Officers detained her and when handcuffed she told them she was “God” and hearing voices in her head, WBBH reported

    Deputies returned the package to the postal worker. 

    Crisostomo, 52, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

