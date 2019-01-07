Woman searching for snowboarding stranger who saved her life

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - A woman is asking for help finding the stranger who gave life-saving aid when she was seriously injured in a skiing accident over a year ago.
Amy Maroney knows is his name is Tommy, WRIC reported. He is likely in his 20s with reddish, curly hair and a beard. He works as an emergency medical technician.
Maroney, a married mother of two from Henrico County, Virginia, had broken her neck, back and three ribs while skiing at Snowshoe in West Virginia. She was lying face down, unconscious. When she awoke, a stranger was by her side.
"I can remember, like, a caress on my arm," Maroney told WRIC. "'(The stranger said), ‘It's OK, What's your name? How old are you?' And that turned out to be what I feel like my guardian angel, Tommy."
Maroney has slowly recovered and started searching for “Tommy.”
She reached out to the resort but no one knows him and he is not an employee there.
“He really saved me, and I just need him to know what an amazing person he is and how many lives were touched by his compassion,” Maroney told WRIC.
