  • Woman shot, killed at Walmart in Florida; suspect in custody

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Police in Florida arrested a 55-year-old man Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in the Garden Center of a Walmart in Ocala, authorities said.

    The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., dispatch logs show.

    According to police, the woman was arguing with the man in the Garden Center when she ran into the store and screamed for help.

    Employees at the store called 911 and tried to intervene, police said, but the man fatally shot the woman and fled the scene. 

    Firefighters said they took the woman to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

    Police did not immediately identify the suspect. He shot himself before police apprehended him, officers said, but he was alive and transported to a hospital after the shooting.

    “Firefighters said they took the woman to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories