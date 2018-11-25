Woman shot, killed at Walmart in Florida; suspect in custody

OCALA, Fla. - Police in Florida arrested a 55-year-old man Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in the Garden Center of a Walmart in Ocala, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., dispatch logs show.
We are currently on scene at the Walmart located on E. Silver Springs Blvd. in reference to an active shooter. Information will be updated here as available for release. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/LHEGqKIO5j— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018
According to police, the woman was arguing with the man in the Garden Center when she ran into the store and screamed for help.
Employees at the store called 911 and tried to intervene, police said, but the man fatally shot the woman and fled the scene.
Firefighters said they took the woman to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
Police did not immediately identify the suspect. He shot himself before police apprehended him, officers said, but he was alive and transported to a hospital after the shooting.
1 of 2: The incident began as a domestic argument between a male and female in the Garden Center. Once inside the store, the female screamed for help. Walmart personnel called 911 and attempted to intervene. The male shot the female, fled the scene, and is at large.— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018
2 of 2: The suspect has been identified and we will be posting his photo as soon as possible. The female victim has been pronounced deceased and we are working to make contact with next of kin. There are no additional victims.— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018
