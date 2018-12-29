Woman struck by falling ice, killed while hiking in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - A 57-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed Sunday in New Hampshire when falling ice struck her head while she was hiking with her family.
The accident occurred around noon on Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.
The woman was hit by a falling piece of ice and suffered a serious head injury on the Frankenstein Cliff Trail in Hart's Location, Boston25News reported.
She was hiking with a group of 10 people that included her husband and sons.
Several rescue agencies in the area along with ice climbers assisted the hiking party with the victim, Boston25News reported.
She was sent by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
"Unfortunately, her injury was severe and despite the best efforts of her family, friends and volunteers, she did not survive," the statement said.
