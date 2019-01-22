  • Woman suffocates toddler after rolling onto him after overdose, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LUMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey woman has been charged after she rolled onto and suffocated her 13-month-old son after she allegedly overdosed on drugs, NJ.com reported.

    Antoinette King, 33, of Lumberton Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, WPVI reported. 

    The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said King was revived by Narcan after allegedly overdosing on heroin, but her son, Jerimiah. could not be revived, the Courier Post reported.

    According to the prosecutor’s office, a relative inside the home called for help around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after finding King lying on the toddler, the newspaper reported.

    An autopsy will be conducted by Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood, WPVI reported.

