Woman tried to break into home, assault residents with knives, bat, police say

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Police in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, arrested a woman they said was trying to break into a home and assault the residents this week.
Officials said Tranitsie Valentina Crook had multiple knives and a bat when police arrived. They said she had several injuries.
While police were at the scene, Crook allegedly broke a glass door and tried to get into the home. Police used a Taser to try to get her into custody.
During the struggle, Crook did not drop her weapons and tried to get an officer’s pistol from its holster.
Crook was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. She’s been released into police custody.
