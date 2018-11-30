Woman who allegedly ‘punched, choked' McDonald's worker over ketchup arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California woman accused of “pushing, punching and choking” a McDonald’s employee over too little ketchup in her drive-thru order was arrested this week.
Santa Ana police took Mayra Berenice Gallo, 24, into custody Tuesday after numerous tips helped investigators identify and locate her, officials said in a news release.
Gallo is accused of assaulting the McDonald’s employee on Oct. 27 at a Santa Ana restaurant around 11 p.m.
After receiving food from the drive-thru window, Gallo “apparently became enraged” when she didn’t get enough ketchup with her order, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA-TV.
She then went into the restaurant through the back, employee’s entrance and asked for more ketchup. Police said when the worker told Gallo she needed to leave the back area, Gallo “became combative” and “began pushing, punching and choking the employee,” KTLA reported.
The attack was caught on the restaurant’s video surveillance system and shows another employee trying to stop the assault. The attack ended when another man, presumably with Gallo, entered the restaurant to help break up the fight.
Gallo was jailed after she was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.
Bertagna told KTLA, “There’s no reason to physically assault someone because you didn’t get enough ketchup.”
