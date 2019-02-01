Woman who set 74-year-old neighbor on fire sentenced to life in prison

BEAVERTON, Ore. - A woman who set her 74-year-old neighbor on fire was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison in Washington County Circuit Court.
Maria L. Meisner, 57, pleaded guilty to murder after setting fire to the bed in which Kathryn Breen was sleeping Dec. 23, 2016, the Oregonian reported.
Breen died about a month later after being treated for second- and third-degree burns to a quarter of her body.
Meisner lived across the street and was initially charged alongside Celia Schwab, Breen’s live-in caretaker.
Schwab had been banned by a judge in 2009 from providing elder care and wasn’t licensed by the state to care for Breen, who she had been caring for since 2012, the Oregonian reported.
Schwab, 64, died in September 2017 while in custody at a state hospital.
