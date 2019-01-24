  • Woman wins $2M from scratch-off lottery ticket dad gave as gift

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TRENTON, N.J. - A woman won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket her father gave her as a gift. 

    The only time Melissa Spagnola plays the lotto is when her parents buy tickets for the family, which they have been doing for years, no special occasion necessary. 

    Her father had bought tickets and gave Spagnola a 100X The Bucks ticket, which turned out to be worth $2 million, lottery officials said Tuesday. 

    Having never played it before, Spagnola was not sure she had won. 

    “Is it real?” she said, showing her parents the ticket.

    It was.

    Winners can choose 25 annual gross payments of $80,000 or a lump-sum cash option of $1,458,000, NJ.com reported. Spagnola claimed her prize April 21, 2018. Lottery officials wait weeks or months to announce prize winners.

    Spagnola plans to share the money with her family, taking them all on a vacation to the Bahamas, and the remaining portion to help with her own financial stability. 

     

     
     

