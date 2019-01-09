  • Woman with concealed carry permit shoots, kills would-be robber, police say

    By: By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHICAGO - A woman with a concealed carry permit shot and killed a would-be robber Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said.

    According to WGN-TV, the 25-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was near a bus stop on the Far South Side early Tuesday when the armed man attempted to rob her. The woman fired at the suspect, shooting him in the neck before he fled, police said. He collapsed nearby and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

    Police have not released the man's name but said he was 19 years old.

    "It's tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do," said Bianca Daniel, who lives near the crime scene, told WLS-TV.

    WGN shared surveillance video from the aftermath of the incident. 

