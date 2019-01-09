Woman with concealed carry permit shoots, kills would-be robber, police say

CHICAGO - A woman with a concealed carry permit shot and killed a would-be robber Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said.
Chicago woman with concealed carry license shoots, kills robber: police https://t.co/0SVMgR0fVG pic.twitter.com/XNXE5q6mhg— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 9, 2019
According to WGN-TV, the 25-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was near a bus stop on the Far South Side early Tuesday when the armed man attempted to rob her. The woman fired at the suspect, shooting him in the neck before he fled, police said. He collapsed nearby and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Police have not released the man's name but said he was 19 years old.
"It's tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do," said Bianca Daniel, who lives near the crime scene, told WLS-TV.
WGN shared surveillance video from the aftermath of the incident.
Chicago woman with concealed carry license shoots, kills robber: police
WGN has obtained surveillance video of the Chicago woman who shot and killed a man who tried to rob her on the Far South Side: http://via.wgntv.com/tru0APosted by WGN TV on Tuesday, January 8, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow showers, falling temperatures Wednesday
- Chicken tenders spill on highway, police warn drivers not to pick them up
- Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified
- VIDEO: Roommate accused of stealing winning $10M lottery ticket
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}