Woman with face tattoos accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Ohio

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Police arrested an Ohio woman with a distinctive set of face tattoos on Wednesday after she was accused of shoplifting from a Walmart in Boardman Township, according to multiple reports.
Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, was arrested on theft and drug charges, according to records from the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in an unrelated case, WJW-TV reported.
A Walmart employee called Boardman police Wednesday night to report that a woman had stolen a bag as she was leaving the store, WKBN reported. The news station identified Zebrasky as the woman suspected of shoplifting.
Authorities found a hypodermic needle, methamphetamine and a suboxone pill in Zebrasky’s purse following her arrest, according to WFMJ.
Authorities continue to investigate.
