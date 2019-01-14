  • Woman's 90th birthday candles set off fire alarm

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A woman’s 90th birthday celebration will be one that won’t be forgotten quickly. 

    That’s because the smoke from her birthday cake candles set off the fire alarm at a Lions Club in Ocean City, New Jersey, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.

    Officials at the Ocean City Fire Department posted their call to Facebook, along with a photo of 90-year-old Gladys Birmingham and her potential rescuers. The photo’s frame included the words “birthday squad.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    After the fire crew made sure there was no danger to the festivities, they joined Gladys for her big night, the newspaper reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories