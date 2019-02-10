Woman's abduction at Florida tire shop caught on video

MIAMI - Chilling video shows a man abducting a woman Friday outside of a Miami tire store.
The woman can be seen talking to two men briefly before she walks into a tire shop in Allapattah, according to Miami Police.
Moments later, a white car that investigators believe to be a 2015 or later Nissan Altima with a paper license plate hastily pulls in and parks.
We need your assistance identifying the female depicted in the video below, who was abducted on 2/8/19 from 2345 NW 36 St. The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag. Anyone with info is asked to contact our Robbery Unit @ 305.603.6370 pic.twitter.com/ytFQP9TezM— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2019
The man gets out of the car, walks into the shop, and then comes out with the woman, who appears to be struggling. He is seen holding her by the neck as he puts her into the car, WPLG reported.
A witness told WPLG the man hit her about 20 times before taking her to the car.
Investigators do not know the identity of the woman or the attacker.
“We’re not sure if he’s armed. However, we did receive some information that he was observed physically abusing this female,” Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman with Miami Police, told WSVN. “Once again, he may be dangerous, so please do not approach him.”
