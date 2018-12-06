0 Women accused of chaining teen to furniture, forcing him into box for days without food

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Two Florida women were arrested after police said they physically abused a 13-year-old boy, including chaining him to furniture and forcing him inside a box.

The alleged victim’s grandmother, 62-year-old Wanda Cummings, and aunt, 34-year-old Waniecia Cummings, of Orange Park, were arrested Nov. 29 on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Police said the boy was put into a box barely big enough for him to fit in for days at a time without food, and was forced to urinate on himself because he wasn’t allowed out.

According to police, the child was chained to the living room furniture for long lengths of time and restrained in the laundry room with zip ties and tape.

TRENDING NOW:

Investigators believe the physical abuse started in April. However, police weren’t notified until the boy showed up to the hospital in late October and needed emergency surgery.

>> On ActionNewsJax.com: Women arrested on child abuse, neglect charges, deputies say

The report said the boy had 55 documented injuries on his body, ranging from bruises and scars to gashes and burn marks. Doctors said the injuries were in various stages of healing.

The report said the teenager had 55 documented injuries on his body when he showed up to the hospital. His injuries included bruises, scars, gashes and burn marks all in various healing stages. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 5, 2018

Hospital staff said the boy was malnourished and dirty. Due to the child’s injuries, they notified DCF.

The child was immediately removed from the home by Florida Department of Children and Families and placed with other relatives.

DCF told Action News Jax another child was removed from the home.

Court records show the grandmother was arrested in 2012 for child abuse, but the charges were later dropped.

According to the 2012 arrest report, Wanda Cummings knocked the victim's tooth out during a beating.

>> Read more news stories

The victim told police she and her sister got in trouble for downloading a Justin Bieber song because it wasn’t Christian music.

Police said Wanda Cummings admitted to hitting both girls with a rubber hose.

Action News Jax reached out to DCF to try and learn why children were allowed back in the home with Wanda Cummings, despite the previous investigation.

The agency said it cannot comment due to confidentiality reasons.

If you or someone you know is being abused, or you suspect abuse, you can contact police or the Florida Department of Children and Family Services at 1-800-96-ABUSE or 1-800-962-2873.

Orange Park police say they started investigating in October when the victim showed up to the hospital and needed emergency surgery. However, police believe the abuse began in April. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) December 5, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.