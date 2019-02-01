Women celebrate 8 decades of friendship

Two Colorado women are not only celebrating their 95th birthdays, but also eight decades of friendship.
Barbara Noone and Phyllis Hines met in the seventh grade and have been friends ever since, KUSA reported.
"I honestly never ever remember being mad at her or having … you know how girls can be," Hines told the television station.
“She understands me," Noone told KUSA. "Most of the time."
The two friends try to meet monthly, and they celebrate their birthdays together every year, the television station reported. Hines turned 95 on Jan. 5, and Noone will be 95 on Friday.
