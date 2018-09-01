Women charged with giving 3 children drug-laced cigar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Two women in North Carolina were charged for allegedly helping three children smoke a marijuana-laced cigar and capturing it on video.
The Winston Salem Police Department received tips on Facebook about the video “depicting multiple young children being given, what appears to be an illegal substance, by two adult females.”
Police located the suspects with the help of Child Protective Services and were later arrested.
According to the Associated Press, Michaela Pearson and Candice Little were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Video from WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance but didn’t elaborate.
The children were treated at a hospital and remain there for observation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
