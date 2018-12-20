  • Women slashed on New York City bus after trying to pet dog

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    All they apparently wanted to do was pet a dog. But police said two women were left wounded after being slashed with a knife when they reached out to touch a dog.

    Police in the Melrose neighborhood in the Bronx said the women were cut on their faces, heads and arms, News12 the Bronx reported

    It happened Monday afternoon, WABC reported.

    Police said the dog may have been a service animal, according to WABC.

    When the bus stopped, the woman who slashed the two women, ran from the bus carrying the dog, police said. Other riders also left the bus. 

    The injured women were treated at an area hospital and released.

    Police are looking for the woman who was holding the dog, WABC reported.

     

     
     

