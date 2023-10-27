World Series Game 1: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

The Fall Classic comes around every year, but no one saw this World Series matchup coming. That's part of the beauty of the game.

The Rangers lost 102 games in 2021, then lost 94 in 2022. This year? They logged 90 regular-season wins.

The Diamondbacks lost 110 games in 2021. This year, thanks to the third wild-card spot, they made it into the playoffs with 84 wins.

This matchup, if surprising, is pure baseball. The Rangers, who pushed all their chips into the middle and spent big on free agents, against the Diamondbacks, who pushed through a small payroll and a late-season slump to produce gutsy play and vibes that outmatched the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rangers didn't win a single home game when they played the Houston Astros in the ALCS. But they've got home-field advantage for the World Series, so they need to remember how to play at Globe Life Field pretty fast. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, won two straight games at Citizens Bank Park, so they're comfortable anywhere.

Right-hander Zac Gallen gets the Game 1 start for the Diamondbacks. The Rangers are sending righty Nathan Eovaldi to the mound.

