World Series Game 3: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks score, highlights, news and live tracker

A number of MLB postseason teams have learned an important lesson during the playoffs: Underestimate the Arizona Diamondbacks at your own risk.

The Texas Rangers got a taste of that in Game 2. After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 1, the Rangers were humbled by the Diamondbacks in a 9-1 Arizona win.

On paper, the Rangers should have the edge in Game 3. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will take the mound for Texas. He'll be opposed by D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who posted a 5.72 ERA in 18 regular-season starts. But Pfaadt has looked much better in the postseason, in which he has a 2.70 ERA over four starts, while Scherzer has had a bit of a rough go in these playoffs, with a 9.45 ERA in two outings.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series.