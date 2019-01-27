World War II-era grenade found at Florida Taco Bell

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida Taco Bell was evacuated Saturday after a man who was magnet fishing found a World War II-era grenade and brought it to the restaurant before calling authorities.
The man found the grenade while fishing in Ocklawaha, put it in his trunk and drove to the Taco Bell, Ocala police said.
Taco Bell on E. Silver Springs Blvd. has been evacuated. A man found a hand grenade while magnet fishing in Ocklawaha, put it in his trunk, and drove to Taco Bell prior to calling 911. MCSO bomb squad is currently on scene to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/sgGmXDkAXB— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad confirmed it was an authentic World War II grenade. They removed the explosive and plan to properly dispose of it, Ocala police said.
The Taco Bell was reopened.
UPDATE: This has been verified as an authentic WWII hand grenade. The bomb squad removed the grenade without incident and advised it would be disposed of properly. Taco Bell has reopened. https://t.co/o7CnxowRZZ— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 26, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East
- Police searching for property owner who owes $35K in fines
- Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle
- VIDEO: Widow of Man Who Collapsed and Died While Running on Treadmill Sues Gym for $13M
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}