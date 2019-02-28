World's smallest surviving baby boy leaves hospital after months in intensive care

A baby boy born prematurely last summer and weighing just 9.45 ounces -- smaller than a man’s hand --was sent home last week from Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital two months after his actual due date, according to news reports.
World's Smallest Baby Boy, Born Weighing 268gms, Released Home https://t.co/7xMq09cDyh #prematureaby #miraclebaby— Lisa Arneill (@growingyourbaby) February 27, 2019
After discovering the fetus wasn’t gaining weight, doctors delivered the tiny infant last August by caesarean section at 24 weeks gestation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The baby remained in the intensive care unit until he reached 7 pounds on Feb. 20 and was sent home, the BBC reported.
“I am grateful he has grown this big because, honestly, I wasn’t sure he could survive,” the baby’s mother told Reuters.
Citing the Tiniest Babies registry at the University of Iowa, Reuters reported that the previous record was held by a German boy born in 2009, who weighed 9.6 ounces, and a German girl born in 2015, who weighed just 8.8 ounces.
The Japanese baby has not been added to the registry yet.
World's smallest baby boy goes home from Japan hospital https://t.co/ZodHZf2Bhk via @YahooNews— Mary Springowski (@maryspring) February 27, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}