0 Wrong number led to marriage, kidney transplant

A wrong number text led to marriage and a life-changing donation.

Henry and Kasey Bergh keep their sense of humor as they move forward with their unconventional relationship. Kasey is 59, 30 years older than Henry.

Kasey was on a business trip in Denver and thought she was texting a co-worker about hanging out. "And I said, 'Hey, it's Kasey. Maria isn't going to be here on time. And I was wondering if you'd want to hang out.' And I got this message back that said, 'Sorry, you've got the wrong number. But if I wasn't on my way to work, I'd hang out with you," Kasey told KSDK.

What happened next is framed and immortalized on the wall of their south St. Louis home, a series of texts that unpredictably led to love. "And Henry texted me back and said, 'Do you know what you think about the Law of Attraction or have you ever read The Secret? 'Cause once you put your energy on is going to be what comes back to you.' And I thought, 'Oh my God, OK. That's how I live my life.' So we just kept texting then and texted and emailed for a week," said Kasey.

Love led to marriage, and then a health challenge. Kasey's 1995 kidney transplant was failing and she needed another organ. "Henry, it turns out the way his kidney and his body is formulated that it's a perfect immunological match. So now I'm feeling like amazing to think that it could last for as long as I need it to," said Kasey.

Daily walks and holding hands is part of Kasey's recovery from the transplant she received earlier this month. Surrounded by get-well balloons, Henry and Kasey are an unexpected story about the randomness of life, fate versus coincidence, with a hint of fairy tale and a sprinkle of serendipity.

Based on what doctors are telling them, Henry and Kasey are optimistic that Henry's kidney is an excellent match and they both say that they are well on their way to recovery.



NBC/KSDK