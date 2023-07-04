Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán stumbles in first outing since perfect game in win vs. Orioles

Domingo Germán’s follow-up outing to his perfect game didn’t go well on Monday night.

Germán, less than a week after he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history , didn't make it out of the fifth inning of the New York Yankees' 6-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Germán was pulled after 4 ⅓ innings at Yankee Stadium after giving up nine hits, two runs and striking out five. He threw 86 pitches and had a 4.52 ERA before he was replaced on the mound by Nick Ramirez.

The Orioles took full advantage of Germán, too. They scored in the second after Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single to right field, and then added two more runs in the third after a double from Adley Rutschman and Ryan O’Hearn.

It wasn’t until a pair of solo shots in the fifth from Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka that the Yankees even got on the board. Then a Harrison Bader three-run shot in the eighth finally put them ahead and sealed the three-run win.

The Yankees have won six of their last nine games. They sit in third in the AL East, nine games back from the leading Tampa Bay Rays, with six games left before the All-Star break. Germán, 30, holds a 4.52 ERA in more than 85 innings pitched and a 5-5 record in 16 starts this season.

Germán completed the first perfect game in 11 years last week while leading the Yankees to an 11-0 win over the Oakland A's. Germán had nine strikeouts and completed the perfect game in 99 pitches. It was the fourth such game in Yankees history, and the first in MLB history since Félix Hernández did so in 2012.

That perfect game, however, comes between a pair of brutal starts for Germán. Just six days before his performance in Oakland, Germán was booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium after he allowed 10 runs in less than four innings against the Seattle Mariners. That was his second-straight rough start, and now he’s had three in four games. The perfect game is an outlier on Germán’s year, and came against one of the worst teams in baseball.