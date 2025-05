The NBA announced its All-Rookie teams on Tuesday with Zaccharie Risacher and Zach Edey joining Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle on the first team.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z50948YPcu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2025