Zoo will let you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

FAIRSEAT, England - A zoo in England may have the perfect Valentine's gift for that ex who won't stop bugging you.
For a £1.50 (about $2 U.S.) donation, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat will name a cockroach after "your, or your friend's, worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the attraction said in a Facebook post.
"We are highlighting these creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all – you probably don't want to adopt your ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo," the post continued.
Now, we know it's a little over a month away, but we know you like to be organised!Posted by Hemsley Conservation Centre on Friday, January 11, 2019
Interested? Click here to read more about the program or make a contribution.
