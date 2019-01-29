  • Zoo will let you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FAIRSEAT, England - A zoo in England may have the perfect Valentine's gift for that ex who won't stop bugging you.

    For a £1.50 (about $2 U.S.) donation, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in Fairseat will name a cockroach after "your, or your friend's, worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the attraction said in a Facebook post.

    "We are highlighting these creatures through our 'name a cockroach programme' (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all – you probably don't want to adopt your ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo," the post continued.

    Interested? Click here to read more about the program or make a contribution.

