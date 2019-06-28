Nearly 1 in 3 Americans lose sleep over everyday expenses

Money woes are keeping Americans awake at night.
A new report from Bankrate.com found that nearly one-in-three adults lose sleep over money, specifically worrying about everyday expenses.
TRENDING NOW:
- 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Cremated remains found in storage unit used by funeral director
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh potholes remain a problem, despite drop in 311 reports
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
People also lay awake thinking about money-related issues like retirement savings, health care and paying off debt like credit cards and mortgage payments.
Women lose sleep over money a little more than men, 59 percent of women compared to 54 percent of men.
78 percent of Americans lose sleep over other issues like work and relationships.
The latest survey from @Bankrate shows that financial worries are keeping Americans up at night, with everyday expenses weighing most heavily on people's minds.— Claire Dickey (@ClaireDickey) June 27, 2019
I break down who's most affected and provide tips for you to rest easier in the future here: https://t.co/DWU9aZMzRu
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}