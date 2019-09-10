0 Neighbors pack crime watch meeting after string of burglaries

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Neighbors packed a crime watch meeting in Kennedy Township because they are worried after a string of burglaries.

All of the burglaries were reported in fairly close proximity and most happened during the day.

So many people came out to Monday night's meeting, they had to change the location.

Neighbors says they're frustrated and are concerned about their safety.

More than 100 neighbors in Kennedy Township came to find out how they can help, but also to learn what's being done.

“Give us some answers about why our crime rate has gone up recently and what they intend to do,” resident Diane Petrucci said.

Police report at least five burglaries in the last six weeks.

Some got into homes by prying open a door, others through unlocked windows and some have happened during the day.

“I can tell you we're working very strongly with the Allegheny County police,” said Anthony Bruni, chief of Kennedy Township police.

He said this many burglaries is very rare for the township.

Neighbors blame the recent rash on drugs and a growing number of rental properties.

But the chief gave very little new insight into the cases.

“The criminals read social media too, the criminals listen to rumors, too, so I don't want to put any more information out there than I need to,” Bruni said.

He has also been reminding people to lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

