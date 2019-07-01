Neighbors' property line dispute turns deadly

CEDAR HILL, Mo. - Jefferson County sheriff's deputies rushed into a Missouri neighborhood answering a call of shots fired Saturday. Investigators found a woman's body near a burning home and said she had been shot.
"That is when our search began. The SWAT teams were called and activated to begin the search under the belief the individual was armed and dangerous," Grant Bissell told KMOV. "We issued an alert to people, in the area, saying stay inside and lock your doors. Because it was possibly a volatile situation. We didn't want anyone being caught up in this"
Hours later, deputies found the body of the suspected gunman in nearby woods. Investigators believe he shot himself after killing his neighbor in an argument over property lines.
CNN/KMOV
