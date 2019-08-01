  • Nevada man finds rare video game, could be worth thousands

    A Nevada man is going to get a large payout for something that could easily be confused as junk.

    While cleaning out some items from his childhood home, Scott Amos stumbled up on a bag with an old video game in it.

    It was a 1987 sealed copy of the Nintendo game 'Kid Icarus',

    Scott says the game was a Christmas gift that was never given.

    Used copies of the game sell for less than $20 dollars, but a sealed copy goes for much, much more.

    Amos is auctioning the sealed vintage video game at a Dallas auction house this week.

    His sealed copy of the game could fetch as much as $10,000.

    His mother says she can't believe she forgot to give it to him in the first place.

    Amos says he'll probably throw a watch party with his family to celebrate the windfall, then probably spring for a trip to Disney with his family.

     

