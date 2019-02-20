Nevada trooper dodges suspected drunk driver

LAS VEGAS - A close call for a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was caught on camera when a suspected drunk driver plowed into his patrol car during a traffic stop.
In the newly released video, you can see the moment the trooper sees the SUV coming his way. With just seconds to react, he flattens himself as much as he can against the side of the car he pulled over just as the SUV crashes into the back of his patrol car.
Dash camera and body camera videos show the moment of impact.
The eight-year veteran trooper managed to get away without critical injuries, but his patrol car was severely damaged.
The driver is facing charges for DUI, failure to yield, reckless driving and possession of firearm while intoxicated.
