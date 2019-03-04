New Castle police to begin wearing body cameras by the end of the summer

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Residents of New Castle should expect to see their police officers wearing new equipment by the end of the summer.
Police Chief Bobby Salem told Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz he believes body cams are a benefit to the department.
“It will be good because it will no longer be a he said she said, and I think that will be very useful in court,” Salem said.
The total cost to equip all officers is $109,000, but Salem said most of the money is coming from the drug forfeiture fund, which is at no cost to the taxpayers.
