New Day of the Dead Barbie celebrates Mexican holiday

There's a new collectible doll coming to store shelves this week.
The Dia de los Muertos Barbie represents the Mexican Day of the Dead festival, which honors departed loved ones.
TRENDING NOW:
Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand, said the doll "honors the traditions, symbols and rituals often seen throughout this time."
The Day of the Dead Barbie will cost $75.
You can find it starting Thursday at Target, Walmart or on Amazon.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}