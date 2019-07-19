New design could improve airlines' middle seats

A proposal to change how airplane seats are designed could make the worst seats on planes a lot more comfortable.
The new design came from a Colorado-based startup called Molon Labe Seating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. school district threatens to take custody if parents don't pay students' lunch bills
- HEAT ADVISORY: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- Police: Pa. parents left 4 young kids in hot car for at least 20 minutes
- VIDEO: Dog leashed to back of tow truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Instead of being side by side, the three economy seats are staggered. That would put the middle seat slightly behind the aisle and window seats and make them slightly lower.
The company said moving the middle seat back allows for more space for everyone in the row.
The plan could stop fights over elbow space, since the armrests are also at different heights. Supposedly, the aisle and window passengers would use the back of the armrest while leaving space in the front for the middle passenger.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}