New fly species named after 'Game of Thrones' villain

    Winter has come and gone. But "Game of Thrones" lives on with fans who still can't get enough after the series finale.

    An Australian scientist is one of those fans and was recently tasked with naming a new species of bee fly. So, the scientist fittingly dubbed it the Paramonovius Nightking. 

    The name is an ode to the notorious villain who terrorized the north, leading to an epic battle in Winterfell. 

    The aptly named bee fly comes out in winter and features a crown of spine-like hairs. 
     

     

