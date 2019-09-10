0 New push on for bill strengthening gun laws against domestic abusers

A new push was announced Thursday for a bill that would strengthen gun laws against domestic abusers.

The law follows two high-profile domestic violence cases in our area.

Tierne Ewing and Dalia Sabae were both killed by their husbands.

In Sabae's case, her killer also shot and killed a Canonsburg police officer.

11 Investigates has been looking into domestic-violence laws for months now.

Right now, only one in seven protection from abuse orders require firearms be turned in.

But organizations around the state, including in Pittsburgh, are calling on lawmakers to close the gap in the law.

"Today, I stand with local leaders calling on lawmakers to pass this life-saving legislation," said Jenna Paulat, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Volunteers with the Pennsylvania chapter were joined by city leaders in calling on state lawmakers to protect victims of domestic violence.

"Guns and domestic violence are a deadly combination and the current law is just not enough," said Nicole Molinaro Karaczun, with the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburg.

Both Sabae and Ewing had protection from abuse orders against the men.

The proposed Senate Bill 501 would keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and require them to turn in their firearms.

“This is a nonpartisan issue, it is a life-saving legislation, it will help protect Pennsylvanians from domestic abuse, save lives and I call on the legislature to send the bill to Governor Wolf's desk," said Natalia Rudiak with Pittsburgh City Council.

Members of the Pennsylvania Senate return to Harrisburg next week.

Ewing's death inspired new legislation after she was kidnapped and killed in August of 2016.

Her killer was granted bail in a case of domestic violence against Ewing just weeks before her death.

In February, Senator Camera Bartolotta introduced Tierne's Law in Harrisburg.

It allows judges to use risk-assessment tools when setting bail in domestic-violence cases.

The law passed the Senate in July.

It is still waiting on consideration from the State House.

If you are in a domestic-violence situation, you can call 1-800-799-SAFE to contact the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

