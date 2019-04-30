New report shows more parents supporting adult children, jeopardizing retirement

A growing number of parents are using their retirement savings to financially support their adult children. According to a new report, parents who do that may be digging themselves into a money hole.
Half of American parents say they sacrifice retirement savings to financially support their adult children.
The Bankrate survey found higher earners with adult children are more likely to dip into their savings, while lower income parents are more likely to have never saved for retirement at all.
In fact, one in six parents making less than $50,000/year said supporting their grown children prevented them from putting away anything for retirement.
Meanwhile, 60 percent of those with adult children and a household income of $80,000/year said they've cut back on their retirement savings in order to pay for their adult children's bills, including cellphone and car payments, insurance, housing and student loans.
In general, parental assistance usually ends between the ages of 19 to 23. However, millennials believe the cutoff should be delayed by a year or more.
Why are parents increasingly dipping into their savings to support their adult children? The survey mentions "helicopter parenting" and suggests more parents have been more co-dependent with their children throughout childhood, making it hard to let go in adulthood.
