New video of rare Sumatran tiger cubs in Australia released

Three new Sumatran tiger cubs born earlier this year at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia are healthy and thriving.
Zoo officials say the seven-month-old cubs, named Mawar, Tengah and Pemanah are getting stronger by the day and learning important skills such as social interaction, feeding and climbing.
Their names mean rose, midnight and archer in Indonesian, respectively.
Sumatran tigers are critically endangered with as few as 380 left in the wild, as their habitat has been jeopardized by unsustainable palm oil farming and the illegal wildlife trade.
Tiger keeper Maz Boz said the three cubs represent one percent of the Sumatran tiger population, highlighting the role that Taronga Zoo plays in protecting their numbers.
Video of the tigers was released to mark International Tiger Day, which takes place on July 29.
