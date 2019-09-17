  • New York teen donates special Barbies to amputees

    By: WNYT

    Updated:

    A New York teen and her mother are collecting Barbie dolls with prosthetic legs.

    They plan to donate the dolls to Shriner's Hospital for Children in Springfield this fall.

    Chloe and Cindy Newman got excited about Barbie Fashionista #121 about a year ago when Mattel first announced they would be making a doll with a prosthetic leg.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Chloe, 18, has had a prosthetic leg since her parents adopted her from Kazakhstan when she was a year old.

    Chloe recently reached out to toy-maker Mattel to ask about buying 100 Fashionista #121s, but has not heard back.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories