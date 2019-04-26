NFL Draft is ruining bachelorette party plans in Nashville, the capital of bachelorette parties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night in Nashville. The city isn't just known for country music, it's also the bachelorette party capital of the country.
But all the focus on football is putting a damper on some of the pre-wedding festivities.
The NFL closed streets, pushed pedal taverns off Broadway and brought in hundreds of thousands of football fans, who infiltrated bachelorette party headquarters.
"It just changes like the crowd, like what you're here for, like I don't wanna hang out with a bunch of football guys, nope, I'm good I already have to watch football on Sundays I don't need to see anymore of that," one bachelorette told WZTV.
Many of the bachelorette parties had no idea the NFL Draft was happening this weekend, and were shocked at all the sports fans crowding the venues they thought they'd have to themselves. "No Idea, no idea, and I think my dad's very disappointed in me that I didn't know," said another bachelorette. "When did they start planning the draft? Because I feel like I just found out about this."
Bachelorettes complained about Uber rides taking hours to come and crowded bars, but in the end they said, there's only one person who will be paying the price: "The person who's gonna pay for this is my husband when I refuse to watch football the entire season. I'm talking no Super Bowl. Nope. Because you get married once, how often does the draft happen? Every frickin' year. Every year," said a bachelorette.
CNN/WZTV
