Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids

Nike is launching a sneaker subscription service for kids.
The footwear company announced the debut of Nike Adventure Club Monday.
The program gives parents three options to buy shoes for their kids: Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20/month, six pairs for $30/month or 12 pairs for $50/month.
The Nike Adventure Club is targeting parents in rural areas and suburbs where they might not have time to travel to a store.
