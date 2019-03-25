  • Nine labor and delivery nurses expecting at same time

    PORTLAND, Maine - The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is going to get a lot more crowded. 

    Nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.

    They are all due between April and July.

    The soon-to-be-moms say it's been great to have so much support right at work.

    The nurses will also be there for each others' delivery.
     

    CNN/WMTW

