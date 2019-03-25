Nine labor and delivery nurses expecting at same time

PORTLAND, Maine - The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is going to get a lot more crowded.
Nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.
They are all due between April and July.
The soon-to-be-moms say it's been great to have so much support right at work.
The nurses will also be there for each others' delivery.
TRENDING NOW:
- Georgia Tech senior tackle Brandon Adams dead at 21
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- Teenager shot during fight inside local movie theater, no arrests made
- VIDEO: RAW VIDEO: Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day speaks out
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
CNN/WMTW
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}