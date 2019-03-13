NY power company sends customer $38M bill

QUEENS, N.Y. - A New York power company sent a multi-million-dollar bill to one of its customers.
Tommy Straub received the bill, which totaled almost $38 million.
Figuring it was a mistake, Straub decided to take a photo of the bill and share it online. He also sent Con Edison a tweet, writing: "I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, Queens. I do not own the entirety of Manhattan island. This is insane. Fix it."
"I just figured, 'You know what, I'll just send them a tweet, and see if they direct message me in the morning,'" said Straub.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man flown to Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- Genealogy, DNA solve case of newborn left to freeze to death in ditch 38 years ago
- No jail time for teen who killed three pedestrians, including baby
- VIDEO: McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Straub says he has no problem with the utility company and was pleased to receive a quick response.
"He said he's very sorry. Ya know, Con Ed apologized. They said you do not owe us $37 million ... And they assured me that there was no issue," Straub told WNBC.
In the end, the issue was resolved with Straub paying just $77.14.
Con Ed says it has no record of the online payment field generating the original amount.
NBC/WNBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}