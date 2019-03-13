  • NY power company sends customer $38M bill

    QUEENS, N.Y. - A New York power company sent a multi-million-dollar bill to one of its customers. 

    Tommy Straub received the bill, which totaled almost $38 million.  

    Figuring it was a mistake, Straub decided to take a photo of the bill and share it online. He also sent Con Edison a tweet, writing: "I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, Queens. I do not own the entirety of Manhattan island. This is insane. Fix it."

    "I just figured, 'You know what, I'll just send them a tweet, and see if they direct message me in the morning,'" said Straub.

    Straub says he has no problem with the utility company and was pleased to receive a quick response.  

    "He said he's very sorry. Ya know, Con Ed apologized. They said you do not owe us $37 million ... And they assured me that there was no issue," Straub told WNBC.

    In the end, the issue was resolved with Straub paying just $77.14.

    Con Ed says it has no record of the online payment field generating the original amount. 
     

     

