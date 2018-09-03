0 NYPD's 'Bee Team' attract buzz after Times Square swarm

NEW YORK CITY, New York - When there's a problem with bees in New York City, the NYPD can call upon one of its units to help.

They call them the "Bee Team."

When 30,000 bees descended on a hot dog stand in Times Square last Tuesday, the internet was buzzing about the man who came to take them away.

He's Officer Michael Lauriano, an amateur beekeeper, passionate bee booster and a member of the NYPD's two-man honeybee unit.

"They're our friends. Honeybees, you know, they're cute, fuzzy and they want to be around us. So they are part of our society," said Lauriano.

Officer Darren Mays is Lauriano's partner in the bee unit.

He manned the NYPD Bees' Twitter account during the Times Square swarm, happily setting all the haters straight.

"Let me enlighten you. Honey bees are not hideous. They live in a perfect society as opposed to human beings," he wrote.

"It brought a lot of awareness and I think there's a lot of people who want to get in on it now, and just really wants to have their own honey and start their own colonies. So if they do that they will have swarms, so it's gonna give us more work to do," said Mays.

The NYPD has had beekeepers since the 1990s, but the workload has risen as the popularity of urban beekeeping has grown.

Swarms happened when an entire hive suddenly flies off, seeking a new home.

Their bee unit work is in addition to their regular police duties, but they see similarities in both assignments.

Swarming bees are in a panic state, similar to many of the humans police officers interact with.

Compassionate policing applies.

"When we first put the ladder in, I walked up the ladder without any protective gear on and I just wanted to introduce myself to the bees. And I know it sounds kind of you know crazy, but you know I just want to let them know that you know I'm going to be up here. And we're going to help you," said Lauriano.

Mays keeps a hive on top of his precinct, the 104 in Long Island City, which means his fellow officers there are swimming in honey.

Lauriano brought the bees he vacuumed from Times Square to his hives at home.

He said they're adjusting beautifully.

"(They're doing) fantastic. We've checked on them. They're settling in. I'm feeding them sugar water. So, they don't have to go out immediately and start looking for nutrition and there they are drinking it down," said Lauriano.

He's hoping by next summer, officers at his precinct will be able to enjoy Times Square swarm honey with their toast.

Lauriano and Mays also keep hives outside their respective suburban homes.

CNN/NY1