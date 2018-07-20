0 NYT: Michael Cohen secretly taped Donald Trump in 2016

Federal authorities seized recordings that attorney Michael Cohen secretly made of his longtime client, President Donald Trump, during a raid earlier this year, according to The New York Times.

Breaking News: President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly recorded Trump before the 2016 election discussing payments to a former Playboy model https://t.co/m9SrsHwO61 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 20, 2018

The newspaper reported Cohen recorded a conversation he had with Trump two months before the 2016 presidential election in which they talked about payments to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate who claims that she had a year-long affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the recording to the Times, but he said it lasted less than two minutes and that no payment was ultimately made to McDougal.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani said told the newspaper.

The recordings were among the things seized in April by federal agents who raided Cohen’s hotel and office, according to the Times. Other items seized included Cohen’s computer, his phone and several records, The Washington Post reported.

Trump allies worried after the FBI raid on Cohen was made public earlier this year that recordings might have been among the items seized, as Cohen was known to sometimes tape conversations he had with associates. He kept the recordings as digital files that he would replay for colleagues, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

Authorities sought details on Cohen’s efforts to stave off negative publicity of Trump, CBS News and the Times reported. Among other things, authorities sought information on the release of an infamous tape in which the president could be heard on a hot mic making derogatory comments about women and payments Cohen made to a pair of women who claim they had sexual relationships with Trump, including McDougal, according to the Times.

Officials also sought details on the role that the publisher of The National Enquirer played in keeping the women’s stories from going public, according to the Times.

Just before voters went to polls in the 2016 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reported that American Media Inc. agreed to pay McDougal $150,000 for her story about her affair with Trump. The tabloid never published a story on the alleged affair, which McDougal claims took place in 2006, while Trump was married to his current wife, Melania.

The publisher has denied accusations that McDougal’s story was bought in order to “catch and kill” it. In a statement, company officials told the Journal that the payment to McDougal was for “two years’ worth of her fitness columns and magazine covers as well as exclusive life rights to any relationship she has had with a then-married man.”

Then-Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks denied that McDougal and Trump had an affair and told the Journal that campaign officials had “no knowledge” of the agreement between AMI and McDougal.

