Oakmont Bakery selling Rudolph cupcakes ahead of Steelers playoff game

OAKMONT, Pa. — Many Pittsburgh business are getting into the Steelers playoff spirit with food exclusions, specials and other gimmicks.

Bubba’s Burgers in Canonsburg will not sell buffalo sauce until after the Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Customers are asked to choose from one of their 20 other sauces.

Now Oakmont Bakery has announced it’s selling Rudolph cupcakes to show support for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In a Facebook post, Oakmont Bakery said, “Rudolph, won’t you guide us to the Super Bowl?”

The vanilla cupcakes are topped with pretzels for antlers, a fireball nose and Steelers accents.

