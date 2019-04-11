Officer dragged during traffic stop

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Newly released dash camera video shows a Georgia police officer being pinned in a car door and later dragged by a suspect who tried to get away.
It happened earlier this month during a traffic stop in Alpharetta.
In the video, the officer can be seen attempting to arrest Dennis Aguirre, 24, who had just been pulled over for reckless driving. Police said the officer saw illegal drugs in the car and later suspected Aguirre was impaired.
When the officer told Aguirre to get out of the car and put his hands behind his back, Aguirre began to struggle and somehow managed to get back into his car. He then attempted to drive off, dragging the officer several feet before the officer was able to turn the car off.
Aguirre continued to struggle with the officer and tried to run away. Eventually, Aguirre was tackled to the ground by the officer and taken into custody.
Aguirre is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer and driving under the influence.
