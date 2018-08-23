Officer flips cruiser during police chase

GREENFIELD, Wisconsin - A Wisconsin man has been charged in a police chase that left one officer injured after a squad car rolled over during the chase.
Dashcam video was released Wednesday of the incident that occurred August 12 in Greenfield.
A Greenfield police officer gave chase to a driver, then another officer also gave chase and tried to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver.
His squad car rolled over as a result of the PIT maneuver.
The officer was hospitalized after the crash and has since recovered from his injuries.
The Greenfield Police Department said 26-year-old Jorge Ornelas has been charged with first degree reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer resulting in bodily harm.
NBC
